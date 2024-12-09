Swimming Skill Assessments Available For Children In West Los Angeles During Swimright Academy's Open Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Assessing children's water skills and confidence from December 9–15, 2024

- Lenny KrayzelburgWEST LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parents in West Los Angeles are invited to take advantage of SwimRight Academy's Open Week, offering free swimming evaluations for children. From December 9 to December 15, families can visit the academy to gain insights into their child's current swimming ability and readiness to build confidence in the water.SwimRight Academy's Open Week provides a welcoming and structured environment for children to demonstrate their comfort and skills in the pool. During these evaluations, certified instructors observe each child's ability to float, move, and respond to basic safety cues. For parents, it's an opportunity to better understand their child's strengths and areas for improvement in water safety and swimming technique.The evaluations are designed to suit children of all skill levels-from those who are just beginning their water experiences to those who already have some swimming ability. The goal is to ensure that every child gains the confidence they need to stay safe and thrive in aquatic settings.“Water safety is a vital skill, and understanding where your child stands is the first step in fostering their confidence and readiness,” says Lenny Krayzelburg, founder of SwimRight Academy.“We're thrilled to offer this opportunity to the West Los Angeles community.”For families planning vacations, pool visits, or beach outings, knowing your child's swimming capabilities is essential for their safety. The academy's free evaluations offer peace of mind by providing an expert assessment at no cost. Parents also gain the chance to learn more about SwimRight Academy's tailored swimming programs, which cater to a variety of ages and abilities.SwimRight Academy is a leader in teaching water safety and swimming techniques, with a strong reputation for creating a supportive learning environment. With over 40,000 children taught since its founding, the academy is dedicated to building a safer, more confident generation of swimmers.Families are encouraged to book their free evaluations early, as spots may fill up quickly. Evaluations will take place at SwimRight Academy's West Los Angeles location throughout the designated week. To reserve your spot or learn more, reach out to the SwimRight Academy team directly.

