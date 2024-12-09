Pentagon Chief Discusses Planning For Next Ramstein With Umerov
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss the latest developments on the battlefield and security assistance to Ukraine.
According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.
Austin informed Umerov about plans for US military assistance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. The ministers also discussed planning for the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) and“further strong support for Ukraine from international partners,” the statement said.
It is noted that both defense ministers promised to remain in close contact.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 2, Umerov and Austin also discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the supply of weapons to Ukraine next year .
