AWG Market To Grow By USD 1.36 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Solar AWG Adoption, With AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

atmospheric water generator (AWG) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.45%

during the forecast period. Growing adoption of solar awgs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

new technological developments in awg market. However,

high cost of installing and operating awg equipment

poses a challenge. Key market players include AERONERO, AirOWater Pvt Ltd., Akvo Water Systems Pvt. Ltd, Aldelano Corp., Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC, AW International Ltd., Canadian Dew Technologies Inc., Clean Water Generator Pvt Ltd, Drinkable Air Technologies, Energy and Water Development Corp., Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd., GENAQ Technologies S.L, KCC Companies, PHILIPPINE GEOGREEN, INC., PlanetsWater Corp., RAY AGUA TRADE SL, SKYWATER INTERNATIONAL LLC, Veragon Srl., Wataire Industries Inc., Water Technologies International Inc., Watergen Ltd., and Worldwide Water Technologies Inc.. Continue Reading







Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AERONERO, AirOWater Pvt Ltd., Akvo Water Systems Pvt. Ltd, Aldelano Corp., Atlantis Solar and Wind LLC, AW International Ltd., Canadian Dew Technologies Inc., Clean Water Generator Pvt Ltd, Drinkable Air Technologies, Energy and Water Development Corp., Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd., GENAQ Technologies S.L, KCC Companies, PHILIPPINE GEOGREEN, INC., PlanetsWater Corp., RAY AGUA TRADE SL, SKYWATER INTERNATIONAL LLC, Veragon Srl., Wataire Industries Inc., Water Technologies International Inc., Watergen Ltd., and Worldwide Water Technologies Inc.

Market Driver

The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements. Innovations such as advanced filtration systems, oxidation procedures, electrical enhancement, and automatic variable filtration technology are being integrated into AWG products. Researchers are also developing affordable and efficient methods for water extraction in dry climates using materials like gel-film and zeolite. Additionally, sustainable hybrid AWGs and asphalt solar collectors are gaining popularity, contributing to market growth.



The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for alternative water sources. Drinking water requirements are driving this trend, with many consumers seeking secure and sustainable water solutions. Scarce water resources in certain regions are also contributing to the market's growth. The technology used in AWGs, such as condensation and absorption, is improving, making these systems more efficient and cost-effective. Additionally, the convenience of having a portable water source is a major selling point for AWGs. Overall, the Atmospheric Water Generator market is poised for continued growth as the world seeks innovative ways to address water scarcity issues.



The global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market faces significant growth inhibitors, primarily high capital and maintenance costs. This challenge is particularly acute for household consumers in developing countries, where affordability is a major concern. The upfront expense of purchasing and installing AWGs can be prohibitive, limiting investment in this technology. Furthermore, electricity supply in remote areas is often unreliable or non-existent. Portable home-use AWGs, with capacities up to 100 liters per day, are the most affordable option, but larger capacities, ranging from 200 to 1000 liters/day, can cost between USD3,000 and USD20,000, making them inaccessible for most consumers in developing countries. This issue is expected to hinder the expansion of the AWG market during the forecast period. Despite ongoing efforts from manufacturers to create cost-effective solutions, this challenge remains a significant restraint. The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market faces several challenges. Depleting water resources and the need for sustainable water solutions have increased the demand for AWGs. However, high upfront costs and the lack of awareness about the technology hinder market growth. Additionally, inconsistent water quality and the need for regular maintenance are other challenges. The industry requires innovative solutions to address these issues and make AWGs more accessible and affordable for consumers. Commercialize life-supporting technologies, such as AWGs, require a collective effort from governments, corporations, and individuals to ensure a sustainable water future.

Segment Overview



This atmospheric water generator (awg) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Cooling condensation 1.2 Wet desiccation



2.1 Non-residential 2.2 Residential



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Cooling condensation-

The global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market is primarily driven by the cooling condensation segment due to its simplicity in design and better output compared to other technologies. However, these AWGs require high relative humidity levels and temperatures, and consume significant energy. Technological advancements like IoT and AI in energy efficiency and hybrid energy sources are expected to mitigate these limitations, driving the growth of the cooling condensation segment and the overall AWG market.

Research Analysis

The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market has gained significant attention due to the increasing freshwater scarcity and disruptions in water supply, particularly in residential areas and isolated labs. These generators play a crucial role in securing water requirements during drought conditions and rainfall deficits. AWGs are essential for producing potable water, ensuring hygiene, and facilitating the washing of hands in various settings. The market for atmospheric water generators is expanding as awareness of water security and human survival grows. Industrial buildings and military installations also utilize these systems to reduce their carbon footprint and electricity consumption. Despite their benefits, the environmental impact of AWGs must be carefully considered to ensure sustainable practices.

Market Research Overview

The Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) market refers to the industry dedicated to producing and supplying these innovative devices that extract water from humid air. These generators utilize various technologies such as cooling condensation, absorption, and adsorption to convert moisture into drinking water. The market for AWGs is driven by the increasing global water scarcity, growing awareness of water conservation, and the need for portable water sources. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to more efficient and cost-effective AWGs, expanding their appeal to both residential and commercial consumers. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to these factors and the ongoing demand for sustainable water solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Technology



Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

Application



Non-residential

Residential

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

