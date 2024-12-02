Rediscovering The North Coast-Exploring Aesthetic Destinations And Experiencing The Beauty Of Taiwan Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The scenic splendor and unique charm of Taiwan's North Coast have long captivated the hearts of countless artists, serving as a wellspring of creative inspiration. Today, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters, Administration, MOTC collaborates with renowned artists, seamlessly blending art into natural landscapes. This project introduces new aesthetic "Instagram-worthy" destinations, inviting travelers to not only revel in breathtaking scenery but also engage with art on a deeply personal level.





Walking map of the 12 artistic attractions, including bike-friendly sightseeing routes, to guide visitors deeper into the landscape and discover the wonders waiting within.

The concept for this project draws inspiration from iconic works by European and American artists. These pieces not only record the natural beauty of their surroundings but have also become landmarks in their own right, attracting visitors from near and far. Through the power of social media, these art installations reveal the enchanting harmony between Taiwan's natural landscapes and artistic expression, opening a window to the island's beauty for travelers worldwide.



For this project, six prominent Taiwanese contemporary artists were invited: Chao Kuo-Tsung (Zao Bi), former director at Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA); Ko Hung-Tu, former chairman of the Graphic Design Association of the Republic of China; Lin Chang-Hu, former dean of the TNUA School of Fine Arts; Lee Cheng-Ming, vice president of the Taiwan Academy of Fine Arts; Apex Lin Pang-Soong, recipient of a 2007 National Award for Arts in the fine arts category; and Chuang Lien-Tung, professor in the Department of Fine Arts and dean of the College of Arts at National Taiwan Normal University. Their works, integrated into iconic locations along the North Coast, reflect nature's beauty through a variety of media and leave a lasting aesthetic imprint on the landscape. Inspired by the way Western artists have created selfie-worthy destinations, these North Coast installations create Instagrammable art locations that encourage visitors to explore, take photos, and experience the beauty of the scenery from the artists' unique perspectives. With the combined power of art and social media, these destinations not only enrich visitors' experiences but also promote the North Coast's diverse attractions to a wider audience.



The designated destinations include stunning sites such as Heping Island Geopark, Yehliu Geopark, Shimen (Stone) Arch, Shitoushan Park-Twin Candlestick Islets, Laomei Green Reef (Stone Troughs), Fugui Cape Lighthouse, and Guanyinshan. Each location offers a unique artistic view, inviting visitors to not only admire the natural beauty but also immerse themselves in the magic of artistic expression.



These aesthetic destinations transform landscapes into approachable art pieces, and encourage visitors to take geo-tagged photos and post them on social media to introduce the beauty of the North Coast to more people. For both art enthusiasts and travelers seeking inspiration, these stops are destined to become must-visit destinations for those exploring Taiwan.



When you have the time, take a leisurely trip to Northern Taiwan and uncover these aesthetic attractions along the North Coast. Experience the seamless blend of nature and art, and bring this beauty into your heart to accompany you on life's journey.







