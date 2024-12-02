Why Youth Of Kashmir Are Dying Of Heart Attacks? Experts Weigh In

In a concerning revelation, leading cardiologists in Kashmir have highlighted the growing risk of heart attacks among young smokers. Speaking to Kashmir Observer, they emphasized the critical connection between smoking and cardiac health, urging youth to take proactive steps to quit smoking.

Dr. Hilal Rather, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), stated that both active and passive smokers are at risk.

“Even someone who smokes very little is still a smoker. They may be active or passive, but a smoker is a smoker,” he said.



He acknowledged that while minimal smoking might pose a relatively lower risk of heart attacks, the associated health dangers cannot be ignored.

Highlighting the environmental factors in Kashmir, Dr. Rather said,“In winter, environmental smoke tends to linger at lower levels instead of dispersing into the atmosphere, increasing the risk of lung infections. This exacerbates the health risks for smokers and nonsmokers alike.”

Sharing insights from clinical observations, Dr. Rather said,

“We have seen many patients who have suffered heart attacks, and those who smoke show a higher prevalence of this condition. However, it is not a one-to-one relationship-while not all smokers experience heart attacks, a significant number of young patients who do have been smokers.”

Studies also show that smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and increases the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD).

According to a research published in Journal of the American Heart Association, more than 50% of adults aged 40 to 59 who smoked developed cardiovascular disease and were almost twice as likely to die of a fatal heart attack, stroke, or heart failure without previous warning. The researchers also found that young men and women who smoked were more than twice as likely to have a fatal cardiovascular event as their first sign of cardiovascular disease compared to nonsmokers.



Another study, titled, 'A Systematic Review of the Effects of Smoking on the Cardiovascular System and General Health' found that early every organ in the body suffers damage from smoking, which also increases the risk of illness and lowers smokers' overall health.” More research on the connections between smoking and general health and cardiovascular conditions like stroke, myocardial infarction, cardiac heart disease, peripheral artery disease, etc. suggests that these conditions reduce smokers' quality of life, increase their risk of passing away and visiting the hospital, and make it more difficult for them to recover,” it reads.

Seconding these concerns, Dr. Khalid Mohiuddin, Head of the Department of Cardiology at the Super Specialty Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar, reinforced the evidence linking smoking to heart disease.

“We have carried out research in this regard. In Kashmir, many of the young people who suffer heart attacks are smokers or tobacco consumers,” he revealed.

Dr. Mohiuddin highlighted a worrying trend saying,“Some decades ago, heart attacks were primarily seen in older individuals. Now, we are witnessing an increased intensity of heart attacks among the youth, and our findings point to smoking as a leading cause” Dr. Mohiuddin said.

Both medics stressed that while it is possible to quit smoking instantly, seeking professional help from psychologists or psychiatrists is highly recommended to develop a structured and sustainable cessation plan.

“A proper roadmap to quit smoking can make the process more effective and manageable,” they advised.

The cardiologists also urged immediate action to spread awareness about the risks of smoking and its connection to life-threatening conditions like heart attacks.

