Unmet Promises: Stalled Infra Projects Of J&K

By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

India's vision to become a $26 trillion has spurred an array of infrastructure projects aimed at improving the quality of life and driving economic growth. From Smart Cities to major upgrades in roads, railways, airports, and hydropower, infrastructure development plays a crucial role in transforming the nation. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as part of this ambitious agenda, is seeing a range of transformative projects, including the of tunnels, hospitals, and roads, all of which are expected to enhance the region's connectivity and economic prospects.

Some of the key projects that were approved years ago and are currently underway include the construction of AIIMS in Awantipora, which will boost the region's healthcare sector and ease the burden on SKIMS Institute in Srinagar. The Ring Roads in both the summer and winter capitals of the UT are poised to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. Tunnel projects are also spreading across the region, such as the Ring Road Tunnel in Jammu, Khellani Tunnel in Doda, and other major tunnels on NH-44, including those from Marog to Digdol and Panthal to Magarkote. Additionally, elevated highways on the Ramsoo stretch of NH-44, the Banihal Bypass, Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg, and the Zojila Tunnel, along with hydroelectric power projects in Kishtwar, such as Kiru, Kwar, and Drabshala, are all set to make a significant impact on the region's development.



However, several critical infrastructure projects that were anticipated to begin by early 2024 have been delayed or come to a standstill. The much-hyped Vailoo-Singhpora Tunnel (10.3 km) and Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel (5 km) on NH-244, both of which were expected to enhance connectivity, now appear to be indefinitely stalled. After the cancellation of tenders for these projects, it has been over six months with little progress or clarity on their future. The issue was raised recently by MLA Inderwal in the legislative assembly, highlighting the growing concern over the lack of movement on these important projects.

Similarly, the widening of the Khanabal-Pahalgam road, which was expected to begin soon, has also faced delays. The tender for this project was cancelled for reasons that remain unclear, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding the region's infrastructure upgrades. The Kashmir University Biotech Park, announced back in 2011, was another high-profile project aimed at fostering innovation and technology in the region. However, due to shifting political priorities and administrative challenges, the project has been shelved, depriving the region of a potential hub for scientific and industrial growth.

The Shahr-e-Khas Urban Development Project, launched in 2010 with the aim of revitalizing Srinagar's historic areas, has also been cancelled after the 2018 change in government, with new priorities redirecting focus elsewhere. Other ambitious projects such as the Srinagar Skyway, Jammu Solar Power Park, Kashmir Arts and Crafts Park, and the Srinagar-Delhi Expressway, which were expected to significantly boost tourism, energy, and connectivity in the region, have either been delayed or cancelled altogether. These projects were seen as key to J&K's economic development, but their future remains uncertain.

The setbacks can largely be attributed to political and administrative hurdles. The change in governance, particularly the shift from the previous administration to the new rule, has resulted in the reassessment of priorities, leading to the shelving or cancellation of several planned initiatives. As the focus has shifted, many of the projects that were once seen as crucial to the region's growth have been put on hold, leaving residents and stakeholders in a state of uncertainty.

The impact of these delays is far-reaching. Many of the stalled or cancelled projects were expected to play a pivotal role in improving infrastructure, boosting tourism, and driving economic growth in the region. The Vailoo-Singhpora Tunnel, for example, was set to significantly reduce travel time and improve accessibility in a region by bypassing the tough Sinthan route. The Biotech Park could have created a regional hub for innovation, contributing to both the economy and the advancement of science. The cancellation of these initiatives poses a serious setback to the region's overall development.

While some important projects, such as AIIMS Awantipora and the Zojila Tunnel, continue to make progress, the stalling or cancellation of other key projects raises questions about the long-term vision for J&K's infrastructure. As the region looks forward, it is hoped that these setbacks will be addressed and that momentum will return to stalled initiatives, helping J&K achieve its developmental goals. For now, residents and business owners alike continue to await clarity on when-or if-these vital projects will move forward.

The author is a Researcher, Planning and Contracts