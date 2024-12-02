New Scientific Paper Urges Tourism Industry To Embrace Regenerative Tourism For A Healthier Planet

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Collaborative effort from Aptamind Partners, KAUST and Red Sea Global experts calls on the to adopt regenerative tourism.

Riyadh: A new scientific paper published in 'Sustainability' calls for the tourism industry to go beyond environmental sustainability and adopt regenerative tourism as the new paradigm for the industry – a tourism development model designed to leave destinations in a better condition than they were found, benefiting both people and planet.

Co-authored by Professor Carlos Duarte, a leading expert in marine sustainability at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST); Aradhana Khowala, CEO and Founder of Aptamind Partners; Dr Maryam Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global; Ivor Williams, Senior Director of Marine Enhancement; and Rebecca Cousins, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at Red Sea Global, the paper highlights the urgent need for a shift in the industry's approach to embrace Regenerative Tourism, which they also define. With climate change and biodiversity loss intensifying, the authors note that the current“sustainable tourism” model is no longer sufficient, and that regenerative goals should replace those of minimizing damage.





Tourism's Role in the Climate Crisis:

The report highlights that the tourism industry, while a key driver of the global economy, is also responsible for 8-11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. This makes it a major contributor to the climate crisis and underlines why“sustainability” measures are not enough to reverse the damage. Instead, the report positions regenerative tourism as a net-positive approach that aligns with the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework by actively enhancing ecosystems and contributing to global climate and biodiversity goals.

A Roadmap for Regeneration:

The report outlines a clear pathway for transitioning to regenerative tourism, focusing on five key domains of action:

Social engagement: Involving local communities in all aspects of tourism development and operation, ensuring that tourism benefits are shared equitably, local cultures and traditions are respected and strengthened, and tourism does not contribute to social or economic displacement. Tourism has the power to increase female participation in the workforce through the creation of new roles and providing opportunities to develop skills to the local population.

Consumption of manufactured products: Regenerative tourism promotes responsible consumption and production patterns, including minimizing waste, reducing reliance on single-use plastic, activating circular economies and supporting local suppliers.

Food: Promoting sustainable food systems that support local farmers, reduce food waste, and minimize the environmental impacts of food production and consumption

Land and ocean space: Protecting and restoring natural habitats. This includes supporting protected areas, promoting responsible wildlife tourism, and minimizing the impact of tourism development on ecosystems while contributing to restore habitats and enhance biodiversity.

Energy: Transitioning to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and reducing the carbon footprint of tourism activities.

A New Approach for Resilient Business and Thriving Communities:

The report also makes the business case for regenerative tourism, urging tourism operators to invest in the health and resilience of their destinations.“Regenerative tourism is not just about protecting nature-it's about building long-term business resilience,” Professor Duarte says.“By investing in ecosystems and communities, businesses can weather future disruptions, attract eco-conscious travelers, investors and business partners, and ultimately contribute to global sustainability goals.”

The approach also leads to a stronger hospitality product offering that meets the growing expectations of a more conscious traveler.“Regenerative Tourism enhances hospitality in a positive way, by balancing economic growth with environmental and social restoration. But the biggest opportunity is to translate principles of regeneration into tangible experiences and itineraries and communicate your regenerative initiatives with effective storytelling such that a tourism model that revitalizes, nurtures and restores becomes possible for everyone,” explains Aradhana Khowala.

Red Sea Global Leading the Way:

Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations AMAALA and The Red Sea, is at the forefront of implementing the concept on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast. Indeed, data shared in the publication shows that the global conservation on regenerative tourism is rooted in Saudi Arabia, with John Pagano, the Group CEO of RSG as the leading voice championing this approach. RSG's approach centers on restoring and enhancing local ecosystems while developing world-class tourism experiences.



Coral reef programs that use innovative techniques to enhance understanding and monitoring of the region's unique marine ecosystems. Scientists employ 3D photogrammetry, robotics and machine learning for effective coral monitoring and management and have conducted over 180 surveys of coral reef sites to generate thousands of images. CoralNet, an artificial intelligence tool, images are assessed to gain insights from the huge amount of data and comprehensive maps of underwater habitats are created.

Creation of new facilities like a Marine Life Operations Facility (MLOF) at AMAALA, a Coral Regeneration Lab and nurseries for mangroves, plants, shrubs and trees. A commitment to 100% renewable energy for all operations, including solar-powered hotels and eco-friendly transport systems at both destinations. The Red Sea is home to one of the world's largest battery storage facilities, and is off-grid powered solely by sunlight.

Key initiatives include:

Creation of new facilities like a Marine Life Operations Facility (MLOF) at AMAALA, a Coral Regeneration Lab and nurseries for mangroves, plants, shrubs and trees.

A commitment to 100% renewable energy for all operations, including solar-powered hotels and eco-friendly transport systems at both destinations. The Red Sea is home to one of the world's largest battery storage facilities, and is off-grid powered solely by sunlight. Collaborating with local communities, contributing to the economy, tackling social inequality, celebrating their cultural traditions and practices and providing long-term job opportunities underpinned by comprehensive educational and vocational training programs.

RSG's projects showcase the future of regenerative tourism, setting a new benchmark for responsible tourism. By enhancing biodiversity, reducing environmental impact, and improving the well-being of local communities, they are redefining what it means to travel sustainably.

The authors emphasize that measurable goals and transparent reporting will be crucial for this transformation, and on the broader role of governance, Dr Maryam Ficociello adds,“Governance often falls short, even with sustainable tourism. Regenerative tourism demands more-it requires inclusivity, equity, and strong partnerships between communities, governments, and businesses. This paper calls on the tourism industry to embrace not just a new framework, but a new mindset that prioritizes building net-positive benefits for people and the planet.”

The full paper is available at Sustainability, an international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal on environmental, cultural, economic, and social sustainability of human beings, published semimonthly online by MDPI. [ADD LINK].

About Red Sea Global:

Red Sea Global (RSG – ) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.