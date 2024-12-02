Japan's Marines: Amphibious (But Not So) Rapid Deployment Brigade

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The defense ministers from Japan, Australia and the United States

recently met in Darwin , Australia, aiming to deepen trilateral defense cooperation. One highlight: They agreed that the Japan

Ground Self Defense Force 's (GSDF)

Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade

(ARDB ) ― akin to Japanese“Marines” ― would regularly deploy to Australia in larger numbers. There ― and elsewhere in the region ― they would conduct more complex training alongside US and Australian forces.

Japan is different from what it was over a decade ago when the word“amphibious” was taboo. So was the idea of Japanese troops deploying in the Asia-Pacific region.

Indeed,“amphibious” conjured up images of Japan's 1930s and 1940s aggression and the ensuing catastrophe for the Japanese people themselves.

Japan's amphibious force started developing in late 2011 after

Operation Tomodachi . It began with the quiet efforts of a few Japanese and Americans who were wise enough not to ask permission from USINDOPACOM or the Pentagon.



In 2018, the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade was formally activated.



The ARDB symbolizes the shift in the JSDF towards becoming a more regular military. That's as much a mental move as it is a matter of hardware and weaponry.

Even early on, the amphibious effort faced surprisingly little public or political opposition. Now it faces none at all – further evidence of a changed Japan.

A US Marine expeditionary unit and soldiers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force ARDB train using US Navy and JSDF equipment during a bilateral landing for Iron Fist 24. Photo: Facebook / the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

However, while the ARDB demonstrates progress, it also reflects the shortcomings in Japan's efforts to build up its defenses.

How so?

Training and exercises, such as those planned for the ARDB in Australia, are carefully planned months in advance. The same holds any time the Self-Defense Force deploys troops overseas.



That is not the same as the Japan Self-Defense Force being able to fight a war.



Rather, imagine a piano player who memorizes one or two pieces really well but can't read music or perform an actual concert ― and certainly not on short notice.