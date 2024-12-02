China's Triple-Island Mystery Carrier Shakes Up Naval Battlefield

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has just launched a mysterious triple-island carrier, possibly signaling a significant shift in naval power projection and raising questions about its dual-use potential and role in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

The War Zone has reported that China's latest enigmatic vessel, a unique carrier with three superstructures, has embarked on its maiden voyage, raising questions about its purpose and design. The War Zone mentions that the ship, which lacks typical military markings and features commercial-style identifiers, was constructed at Guangzhou Shipyard International's facilities on Longxue Island.

The report says satellite imagery indicates that construction began after May 2024, and the vessel launched between September and October. The report notes the carrier's distinctive layout, including a large open flight deck and three island-like structures along the starboard side, each equipped with various sensors and systems.

Previous multiple-island aircraft carriers like the HMS Queen Elizabeth may have inspired the distinctive three-island design. Some advantages of the HMS Queen Elizabeth's twin-island design include separating flight operations from running the ship, more efficient use of flight deck and hangar space, separation of power generation machinery to increase survivability, and the capability for each island to take on the other's role in case of emergency.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth's twin-island design also signifies a paradigm shift in carrier power, from focusing on the number of planes carried to the number of sorties launched, enabling smaller but viable and more capable carrier designs.

The War Zone mentions that speculation abounds regarding the vessel's intended use, with possibilities ranging from a civilian research ship to a dual-use platform for military operations. It says the vessel's rapid production pace and unconventional design suggest it could serve as a prototype for future naval innovations or a training platform.