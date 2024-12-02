Parmigiani Fleurier Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse, Celebrating Founder's Birthday

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

In keeping with tradition, Parmigiani Fleurier unveils an extraordinary horological creation on 2nd December, founder Michel Parmigiani's birthday. The manufacture presents Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse, a masterpiece that seamlessly merges artisanal excellence with exceptional acoustic engineering.





Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse captures the essence of Parmigiani Fleurier and honours Michel's unwavering commitment to preserving Mechanical Art. As with every creation in the storied“Objets d'Art” collection, craftsmanship and innovation take centre stage.

A secret watch that showcases the highest order of art, and a minute repeater in honour of Michel's passion for the complication, Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse represents the pinnacle of haute horology. The first in a series of five unique pieces is presented in white gold with pastel green Grand Feu enamelling.

Each will be different and entirely personalised, each marking a milestone in contemporary watchmaking.

Iconic by Nature: A new Parmigiani Fleurier Case

The Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse features a meticulously crafted 42mm white gold case designed exclusively for this one-off model. It celebrates the highest levels of craftsmanship and aesthetics cherished by Michel Parmigiani, its every detail embodies the pursuit of harmony and balance that defines maison Parmigiani Fleurier.

The art of guilloché is elevated with a pattern inspired by the spiral of a pinecone, a symbol of harmony and perfection for Michel. The motif, reflecting the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio, embodies a mathematical beauty that resonates with nature. In the Armoriale, guilloché becomes more than a decorative element; it pays homage to nature and universal geometry.

The ancient craft of enamelling is also brought to life, through the unlikely fusion of metal and glass, united by extreme 800 °C heat. Alchemy occurs, raw materials become masterpieces, and a beautiful palette of colour emerges. Layers of enamel are meticulously applied, each calibrated to control thickness and brightness, and then carefully handpolished, revealing hidden details and gaining captivating depth.

Hand engraving is a discipline of absolute precision, each gesture is measured and each pressure mastered. Guided by a sense of harmony, the artisan plays with proportions, creating subtle contrasts and delicate reliefs. Each minute variation of pressure and angle breathes unique energy into the motif, while the gold, demanding a steady hand and an intimate understanding of the material, reveals all its richness.

Mystery of the Secret Dial

Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse does not reveal all its secrets at a glance. Unlike a traditional watch, Armoriale shows the time on its reverse side, dedicating its front entirely to the art of craftsmanship. The pastel green translucent enamel grand feu displays a finely guilloché pattern, further enhanced by delicate engravings of a pinecone, an inspiration for Michel and a symbol of infinity.

Upon turning the watch, the wearer discovers the rose gold hour and minute marker discreetly placed on the back of the case. This back“secret” dial, adorned with a disk of Guatemalan white jade featuring circular indices, bestows an introspective character to the watch, making checking the time a personal and intimate experience.

Emotion and Intensity: The Power of the Gong

Historically, the minute repeater provided a way to tell time in the dark by chiming the hours and minutes on demand. The intricate system of hammers and gongs that acoustically relays the time embodies the highest refinement in watchmaking; the minute repeater is one of the most revered complications of them all.

By listening to each strike, the wearer can tell hours and minutes through distinct sounds. Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse is distinguished by its extra-long“cathedral” gongs which wrap around the movement almost twice, prolonging each sound and delivering a rich tone reminiscent of grand bells, stirring emotion that echoes beyond time.

Renaud Papi : Minute Repeater created for Michel Parmigiani

Inside the Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse is a manual winding movement crafted by Renaud Papi. Comprising 392 components and featuring a 72-hour power reserve, the movement ensures absolute clarity. The gongs, securely fixed to the case, enhance resonance, and the hollowed-out back and sides of the case naturally amplify the sound. A striking regulator maintains a steady rhythm.

Assembly of this movement into the case is a technical challenge of the highest order; tension needs to be optimised and each component calibrated to maximize quality and maintain timekeeping.

Bespoke Watch Box

Parmigiani Fleurier has created a bespoke watch box to house Armoriale Répétition Mystérieuse, featuring a resonator crafted from Risoud spruce wood. The elegant box enhances each chime, adding depth and richness to the Minute Repeater's sound. By placing the watch at various points within the case, the owner can modulate resonance, creating a rare sensory experience that underlines Parmigiani Fleurier's horological mastery.