Vietjet Announces New Flights To Connect Hanoi And Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 02, 2024 – Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, welcomes its inaugural flight connecting Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, with Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. This new route provides enhanced opportunities for residents and tourists, linking the two administrative and cultural hubs of these nations.



The Hanoi–Kuala Lumpur route launches today, offering seven return flights per week. With this addition, Vietjet will now operate 14 return flights weekly between Vietnam and Malaysia, catering to the growing travel demand between the two nations.



Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur are among Asia\'s top destinations, each offering distinct attractions. Hanoi, Vietnam\'s ancient capital and a UNESCO City of Peace, is renowned for its rich history, cultural heritage, and vibrant street food scene. In contrast, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's bustling capital, is a modern metropolis celebrated for its iconic landmarks and the harmonious blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultural traditions.



Flying with Vietjet offers passengers a memorable journey with delectable meals showcasing the best of Vietnamese and international cuisine, such as Phở Thìn and Bánh mì, served by professional and dedicated flight crews. Enjoy these offerings aboard modern, eco-friendly aircraft, enhanced by complimentary Sky Care insurance and unique cultural and artistic programs at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



(*) Excluding taxes and fees



About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Company :-msl

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...