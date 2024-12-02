Hyundai issues recall affecting over 226,000 cars due to faulty rearview cameras

(MENAFN) Hyundai has issued a recall affecting 226,118 due to faulty rearview cameras, which pose a heightened risk of rear-end collisions involving pedestrians, objects, or other vehicles. The defect also places the affected cars in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) concerning rear visibility. The recall primarily involves 2021 and 2022 models of the Elantra and Santa Fe, two of Hyundai’s top-selling vehicles. The automaker began investigating the issue in September 2023 after its safety office detected recurring problems with camera failures in these models.



Hyundai informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that approximately 5 percent of vehicles covered by the recall might have malfunctioning rearview cameras. The problem stems from defective solder joints on the cameras’ printed circuit boards, which may deteriorate over time. This degradation can lead to a loss of camera output, significantly impairing rearward visibility when reversing. Such failures not only contravene federal safety regulations but also increase the likelihood of accidents that could harm pedestrians or damage property.



The issue highlights manufacturing defects within the rearview camera’s soldering process, underscoring a broader concern about quality control in critical safety components. Owners of affected vehicles are advised to contact Hyundai for repairs, which will be provided free of charge. Hyundai has committed to replacing the defective parts to ensure compliance with FMVSS and restore vehicle safety.



This recall adds to a growing list of challenges for Hyundai as it navigates heightened scrutiny over automotive safety. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of rigorous quality control, particularly for components that directly affect driver and pedestrian safety. Hyundai’s swift action to address the defect aims to mitigate risks and maintain customer trust.

