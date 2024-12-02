(MENAFN) In her newly released memoir, Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021, Angela Merkel reveals that Germany was fully aware of the U.S.'s desire to halt the Nord Stream project, which the U.S. viewed as a threat to its economic interests. Merkel explains that Washington used Russia as a scapegoat to prevent Germany from becoming too reliant on Russian gas, while seeking to dominate the European energy market by exporting LNG produced through fracking. Merkel's insights suggest that the U.S. leveraged the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a convenient excuse to undermine Germany and the EU’s energy independence.



This revelation contradicts the narrative that President Joe Biden’s offer to sell LNG to replace Russian gas was a benevolent move to help Germany. In reality, the price of American LNG has been much higher, negatively impacting German industry and citizens. Biden had previously threatened to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine, and in September 2022, the pipeline was mysteriously sabotaged. Germany has yet to identify the culprits behind the attack.



Meanwhile, U.S. businessman Stephen Lynch has expressed interest in acquiring the now-damaged pipeline, seizing on the opportunity to control Europe's energy supply. This aligns with Merkel's claims that the U.S. has long sought to dominate the European energy market. Despite evidence pointing to possible involvement in the sabotage, Germany's investigation remains incomplete, and the official narrative continues to fall apart. Polish researchers recently discovered traces of military-grade explosives near the explosion site, further questioning the widely accepted story of rogue Ukrainian operatives being behind the attack.

