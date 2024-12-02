ECO Technical Meeting Begins In Iran Without Afghanistan's Participation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The 28th technical meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has begun in Mashhad, Iran.

According to Iranian reports on Monday, December 2, the meeting aims to prepare the agenda for the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers from member states of the organization.

The official meeting of the foreign ministers of the ECO member countries will begin tomorrow.

Iranian media reports indicate that the foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and the Secretary-General of the ECO have already arrived in Tehran.

Iran has not invited the Taliban to the meeting due to the lack of formal recognition of their regime.

The absence of the Taliban from this critical meeting underscores the continued lack of international recognition of their governance in Afghanistan. As ECO members gather to discuss regional cooperation, Afghanistan's exclusion highlights the complex political dynamics in the region.

The meeting in Mashhad is expected to focus on economic cooperation, regional trade, and efforts to enhance the collective development of the member states, all while addressing key challenges, including security and infrastructure.

It is worth mentioning that the ECO was established through an initiative by Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan. Later, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan joined the organization.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram