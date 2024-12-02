This Indian Chicken Recipe Has Been Named Among World's Top 3 Can You Guess Which One?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chicken 65, a fiery and flavourful Indian dish, has secured a spot among the Top 10 fried chicken dishes in the world, as recognised by Taste Atlas. Ranking third on the list, this iconic South Indian recipe continues to win hearts worldwide.

| Half-burnt cigarette butt in chicken biryani at Hyderabad restaurant | Watch

Chicken 65's inclusion in the global fried chicken lineup highlights its growing recognition on the international stage. It shares the list with other celebrated dishes, such as Korean Fried Chicken (Chikin), which took the top spot, and Japan's Karaage, which secured second place.

Other Asian delicacies, including Indonesia's Ayam Goreng and Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, are also prominently featured on the list.

| Anand Mahindra applauds PhD scholar selling chicken in Chennai: 'Incredible'

Known for its bold spices and crispy texture, Chicken 65 has become a versatile snack, appetiser or even a side dish. Its unique blend of flavours makes it stand out in a world where fried chicken recipes are increasingly diverse.

Chicken 65 origin

The origin of the dish has sparked curiosity for years. One popular belief traces its roots to 1965 when it was first served at the Buhari Hotel in Chennai , Tamil Nadu. Some say the number represents the year of its creation.

As per the theory, Chicken 65 was invented by A.M. Buhari in Tamil Nadu in 1965. It was first served at Buhari Hotel, which also introduced variants like Chicken 78 and Chicken 90. The iconic dishes remain on the menu today.

| Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student selling Chicken 65

Others claim it refers to the use of 65 ingredients or the dish being the 65th item on a menu. Some even claim that it was the 65th item on the menu.

Despite the many theories, one thing is certain-Chicken 65's spicy and tangy flavours have made it a favourite among food enthusiasts.