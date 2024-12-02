South Africa Beer And Cider Market Report 2024 - In 2023, The Discount Segment Posted The Highest Annual Volume Growth At 5.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider performance in South Africa

The report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.

Report Scope



According to Statistics South Africa, GDP grew moderately by 0.6% in 2023. Continuous electricity shortages, operational challenges in the logistics sector, and low prices and demand for its major exports including gold and platinum contributed to the economy's moderate performance in 2023.

South Africa's inflation rate declined to 6% in 2023, owing to a fall in global fuel prices2. Household consumption growth slowed down from 2.8% in 2022 to 0.7% in 2023.

In 2023, the South African beer & cider sector's volume sales grew by 4.2% annually, while value sales grew by 16.6%. In 2023, the discount segment posted the highest annual volume growth, at 5.7%. It was followed by the mainstream segment with 4.9% growth.

Company Coverage:



SAB

Heineken South Africa Brand2Consumer

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Industry Snapshot

Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth

Category and Segment Insight

Beer & Cider Winners and Losers

Flavor Dynamics

Price Segment Dynamics

Special Focus Segment Insights

Company and Brand Insight

Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics

Leading Company Profiles

Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics

Brand Spotlight Case Studies

Job Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total Jobs

Global Patent Filings

Distribution Insight

Channel Dynamics

Beer & Cider Channel Share Dynamics

Sub-Channel Evolution

Category Price Point Analysis

Packaging Insight

Packaging Snapshot

Packaging Material Snapshot

Packaging Type Snapshot

Consumer Insight

Key Consumer Trends

Trend Analysis Actionable Insights

