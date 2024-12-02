EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG Presents Strategy Update and 2025 Goals

02.12.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Advanced Blockchain AG Presents Strategy Update and 2025 Goals Berlin, December 2, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has announced plans to expand its investment volume in

key segments, capitalize on existing assets, and streamline its corporate structure. These measures aim to strengthen Advanced Blockchain AG's position as a leading player in the Web3 and blockchain space. Investment and Incubation Strategy

Advanced Blockchain will steer investments in innovative technologies and high-growth market segments. These include Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) , which enable community-driven development and operation of physical infrastructures such as energy grids, as well as Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions , which facilitate faster and more cost-effective transactions while supporting the scalability of Bitcoin applications. Other key areas of focus include interoperability and infrastructure for seamless data exchange between blockchains, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and secure data-driven processes, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) to enable liquidity unlocks or fractionalized ownership, and modular blockchains that provide flexible and efficient network architectures. The investment strategy emphasizes diversification across multiple core segments, integrating both tradeable tokens and early-stage projects into its portfolio. To fund its planned EUR 2 million budget for new investments and incubations in 2025, Advanced Blockchain will leverage existing assets and additional income from strategic transactions. Liquidity Focus

Ensuring and enhancing financial stability is a cornerstone of Advanced Blockchain's updated strategy. The company plans to convert a notable portion of its assets into liquid assets to enhance its financial flexibility. This includes targeted investments in liquid assets and active trading strategies. The group aims to raise the proportion of liquid reserves from the current under 10% to at least 25% of Assets Under Management (AUM) by the end of 2025. Improved financial and control systems will also be implemented to better manage risks and ensure alignment with strategic goals. These liquidity measures are essential to maintaining operational agility in the volatile crypto market. Streamlining Corporate Structure

Another key focus is simplifying the company's organizational structure. To enhance internal efficiency and reduce costs, Advanced Blockchain will streamline its previously complex group structure, retaining only core units that drive the company's value. This will result in a leaner organization and reduced operating expenses. Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG, commented:

“Our updated strategy emphasizes disciplined cost and liquidity management, enabling us to unlock potential in high-growth blockchain segments and other key areas. This approach will ensure sustainable value creation for our shareholders.” 2025 Goals

As part of the strategy update, Advanced Blockchain AG has set clear targets for 2025. These include strategic OTC transactions amounting to up to EUR 4 million, a budget for new investments and incubations of up to EUR 2 million, and a minimum liquidity reserve of EUR 3 million. With its realignment, Advanced Blockchain AG underscores its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth within the dynamic blockchain ecosystem. By differentiating itself through a combination of incubation, investment and monetization of existing assets, the group stands out distinctly from other market players.





About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

