German Chancellor In Kiev On Unannounced Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Kiev, Monday, on an unannounced visit.

German said that Scholz stressed that the visit highlighted his country's unwavering support to the Ukraine in its war against Russia.

He affirmed that Germany would remain as the biggest supporter of the Ukraine, indicating that he would announce a new batch of assistance worth EUR 650 million (around USD 685 million) during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky later on.

Scholz had discussed recently with leaders of the US, UK, and France the war on the Ukraine and ways to handle its developments.

On the German political level, Scholz will be head towards an early election in February of 2025 after the fall of the government coalition, which consisted of green and liberal blocs.

While that is occurring, the world will be receiving the new US administration led by President-elect Donald Trump who vowed, once taking over, that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours.

The vague promise is sending shivers down the spine of Europeans who fear that the conflict would be resolved on the expense of the Ukrainian people. (end)

