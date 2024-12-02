Man sustains injuries after being electrocuted while hanging Christmas lights on tree

(MENAFN) In Massachusetts, a man was critically injured after being electrocuted while attempting to hang Christmas lights on a large tree, according to police reports. The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10 AM when the Wellesley Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a witness who observed the accident on Falmouth Circle in Wellesley.



Authorities reported that the victim, a contractor hired by a local resident, was installing holiday lights on the tree using a pole. It appears that the pole came into close proximity, or potentially made contact with, a primary electrical line on a utility pole, causing the victim to receive a life-threatening electric shock. As a result, the man immediately lost consciousness, suffering a seizure and stopping breathing.



Wellesley Police Dispatch provided immediate instructions to the 911 caller on performing CPR. Following the guidance, the caller began chest compressions until emergency responders arrived on the scene. Officers Tim Gover, Mike Pino, and Scott Whittemore were the first to respond and found the victim in apparent cardiac arrest. A co-worker of the victim had already begun administering chest compressions as instructed by the dispatchers. Wellesley Police officers then took over CPR efforts and began clearing the area, as the exact cause of the electrocution was still unknown at that time.



The situation underscores the importance of timely and effective emergency response, as well as the critical role that bystanders play in life-saving interventions such as CPR. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.

