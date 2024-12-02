Xi encounters with Lee Hsien Loong, seeking deepened collaboration among China, Singapore

(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping encountered with Top Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday, seeking further synergizing improvement approaches and enhancing mutual collaboration.



Praising the great accomplishments that Singapore achieved throughout Lee's tenure as premier, Xi appreciated Lee's long-time support for China-Singapore partnership. Both officials created an all-round high-quality future-centered collaboration in the previous year, setting a strategic course for the improvement of mutual bonds, Xi stated.



Since the upcoming year will mark the 35th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic ties among China and Singapore, Xi called on both nations to deepen high-level exchanges, further synergize growth strategies, and enhance collaboration in several areas, so as to deliver more advantages to both sides and achieve more participations to local peace and prosperity.



As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park in east China's Jiangsu Province, Xi stated the industrial park reflects a rich example of mutual collaboration and bears witness to Singapore's strong contribution in China's transformation and opening up.

