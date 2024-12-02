Are We Going To Keep Looking For Temples Under Every Mosque: Priyanka Chaturvedi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday strongly condemned the growing trend of communal polarisation across the country by politicising temple-mosque issues and asked if people were "going to keep looking for temples under every mosque and create chaos."

Referring to recent disputes involving places of worship, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader highlighted the dangers of such actions and called for immediate intervention to prevent further unrest.

Speaking to IANS, she remarked, "Are we going to keep looking for temples under every mosque and create chaos in the country? This is an attempt to polarise the nation further. It is crucial to put an end to such actions immediately."

She referenced RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's earlier statement, urging people to stop searching for temples beneath mosques, and reminded everyone of the Supreme Court's directive after the Ram Mandir verdict.

Chaturvedi expressed concerns over the increasing misuse of the Places of Worship Act in various district courts, leading to violence and loss of life.

Citing the recent violence in Sambhal that claimed over four lives, she warned that such disputes could spread to places like Ajmer, Nizamuddin, and Haji Ali, exacerbating communal tensions as the same issues arose regarding Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan.

She also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to maintain law and order in Sambhal during the recent unrest.

Emphasising the responsibility of the ruling party to prevent violence and ensure peace she remarked, "The loss of lives and property in Sambhal clearly shows the UP government's failure. Either they were incapable of controlling the situation, or they allowed it to escalate for political gains."

She called it“unfortunate” that Opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress members were prevented from visiting Sambhal to interact with affected communities and promote peace.

On Maharashtra politics, Chaturvedi criticised the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, calling it unstable. She pointed to acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent absence from key meetings and the ongoing delays in announcing a new government.

"If everything is fine, why did Shinde return to his village after meeting BJP leaders in Delhi? This ongoing uncertainty is against Maharashtra's interests," she stated.

She urged for a swift resolution, noting that despite rumours of a swearing-in on December 5, no formal notice has been issued by the Governor's office or any coalition parties.