Biden Will Not Change Failed Gaza Policy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) History will not be kind to Joseph Biden's presidency in evaluating his handling of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza. At best, his response will be judged weak and feckless, at worst, enabling of or even complicitous in the crimes committed.

Examples of both fecklessness and complicity abound:

On April 4, 2024, a New York Times story headlined“President Biden told prime that future US support 'will be determined' by how Israel treats civilians in Gaza” noted:

“President Biden threatened on Thursday to condition future support for Israel on how it addresses his concerns about civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, prompting Israel to commit to permitting more food and other supplies into the besieged enclave in hopes of placating him.

“During a tense 30-minute call with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Mr. Biden for the first-time leveraged US aid to influence the conduct of the war against Hamas that has inflamed many Americans and others around the world.”

After the call, Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented,“If we don't see the changes we need to see, there'll be changes in policy.”

Seven and one-half months later, 12,000 more Palestinians have been killed in schools, hospitals, and mosques where they sought safety. Crowded tent sites of desperate refugees have been bombed and Israel has continued to block deliveries of humanitarian aid. The administration's“threat” was for naught.

Then on October 13, Secretary Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin wrote to the Israeli government expressing concern with the“dire” humanitarian situation in Gaza, citing the isolation of the northern part of the territory, repeated evacuation orders, the blocking of humanitarian assistance, targeting aid workers and other Israeli policies adversely impacting Palestinians. They gave Israel 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation and protection of civilians in Gaza or face unstated consequences.

After Democratic losses in November, some commentators assumed that relieved of political pressures, President Biden might move boldly to address the crisis in Gaza and challenge both Netanyahu and the incoming Trump administration. But four Biden administration actions during the past week demonstrate that such hopes were in vain.

As the Blinken/Austin letter's deadline approached, US and international aid groups and Biden administration officials charged with humanitarian matters communicated to the Secretaries that the situation in Gaza had worsened, shipments of food, water and medicines remained intolerably inadequate, aid workers were still being threatened, and there was impending famine. With winter approaching, they warned the humanitarian crisis would only grow more desperate. Nevertheless, on November 12, the US issued a delusional passing grade to Israel for“improvements” in Gaza.

On November 20, a new UN Security Council ceasefire resolution negotiated over months was again vetoed by the US, stymieing the international community's efforts to end the war. Even more troubling was the patently false US claim that it opposed the resolution for not calling for immediate release of Israeli hostages, when it specifically includes“immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Also, November 20, the US Senate voted on three bills opposing billions in US weapons to Israel. Senators in support argued that supplying these weapons violated US laws restricting such shipments when the recipient country uses them to risk civilian lives or impede humanitarian assistance. Ignoring the charges' factual basis and evidence of violations of US laws, the White House issued senators“talking points” charging that“Disapproving arms purchases for Israel at this moment would...put wind on the sails of Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.” The White House“Hamas-baiting” leading senators of its own party was deeply troubling.

The next day, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant charging them as criminally responsible for acts including murder, persecution, and starvation as part of a“widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.” President Biden's response denounced the decision saying:“arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous...We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security”.

So, President Biden will apparently end his term without a change of heart or policy. In just the last month, he rejected multiple opportunities to distance himself from Israeli policies. With these rejections, he will“own” this war. It will be his legacy.

The writer is president of the Arab American Institute