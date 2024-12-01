Privatisation By Stealth: Changes To Education In NZ Opening The Door To Private Interests

Author: Karen Nairn

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Since taking power last year, the New Zealand has made rapid changes to the country's education system including the introduction of structured approaches to literacy and maths and the of charter .

But these sweeping moves are, essentially, opening the door to private business interests in public education.

And these changes could introduce vulnerabilities into our school system. International experiences with charter schools , for example, demonstrate how they survive or fail at the whims of private funders who can withdraw at any time.

Instead, New Zealand needs to be investing in public education for everyone, leaving private education and resources to those who want to pay for it themselves.

Private interests in public education

Charter schools are publicly funded but are operated by a private sponsor .

The ACT Party first introduced charter schools in 2014 under John Key's National government. Labour abolished these schools in 2017. But in 2024, the government pledged NZ$153 million in new funding over four years to establish and operate up to 15 new charter schools and convert 35 state schools to charter schools.

Promoters of charter schools claim the flexibility to determine the curriculum and who to employ as teachers enables them to improve student achievement.

But Ministry of Education evaluations of the last charter school experiment found insufficient evidence of a positive impact on students' achievement .

Charter schools are not the only way private interests are entering New Zealand's public education system.

The most recent iteration of the New Zealand curriculum includes structured approaches to literacy and maths .

The ministry provides some resources to schools free of charge.

But the ministry has also acknowledged schools may want to purchase other programs and resources from private providers . Depending on the packages they select, many schools will be required to top-up the government's contribution from their own budgets.

Teachers must also engage in professional development to support implementation. All of the professional development in literacy, for example, is delivered by private providers, who can promote their own programmes and resources.

A lack of accountability

Public funding of charter schools, literacy and maths packages, and private provision of teacher professional development diverts public funds to private businesses, with consequences for children's learning.

Charter schools, for instance, do not have to follow the newly revised, mandated curriculum or cell phone ban – despite being required for all other students. Nor do charter schools have to demonstrate how they will be culturally responsive and inclusive of all New Zealand children.

The first new charter school, Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki , will open in Christchurch term one next year. The school is based on an Australian model.

Charter school contracts last for ten years and can be terminated if targets are not met. If a child and their family are unhappy with their charter school, they can complain to independent reviewers arranged by the charter school – raising questions over their objectivity – or to an ombudsman.

Many of the literacy and maths packages are highly scripted and may compel teachers to rigidly adhere to the package rather than respond in the moment to each child's needs.

Some packages have been developed for other countries without evidence of their effectiveness for New Zealand children.

Unnecessary changes

It is clear the public education system needs work to ensure equitable outcomes for all students.

Data from the Curriculum Insights and Progress study show the education outcomes of children from low-income families and communities are particularly concerning.

The money being spent on charter schools and curriculum changes could, instead, be redeployed to meet the needs of students in the public sector, such as additional funding for teacher aids .

Families already have school choice in the existing options of Kura Kaupapa Māori, special character (public schools with a particular character – such as religious philosophy – which sets it apart from ordinary state schools), state and private schools.

The New Zealand Principals Federation has advocated for slowing down and consulting with the sector.

The rapid implementation schedule means there has been no time to independently evaluate literacy and maths packages and the accompanying professional development for teachers.

Ultimately, the government is responsible for the education of all our children and should not outsource this responsibility to private business.