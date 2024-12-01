UP Govt Declares Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Area New District

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 2 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh in a landmark decision has declared the Maha Kumbh area in Prayagraj as a new district.

The decision, taken on Sunday, which led to the formation of the new Maha Kumbh Mela district, was made to streamline the management and administration of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, ensuring smooth operations for the grand religious event scheduled for January 2025.

The newly formed district will be known as Maha Kumbh Mela.

The intention behind this decision was expressed by Prime Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Magh Mela 2024, before the Mahakumbh 2025 event.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to review the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, to inaugurate major development works, etc.

This step has been taken to smoothly manage the special event of Kumbh Mela and conduct administrative work in a better manner.

"I, Ravindra Kumar Mandad, District Magistrate, in continuation of the instructions given in the Government's letter dated November 25, 2024, exercising the powers conferred under Section 2 (th) of the Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Mela Authority, Prayagraj Act, 2017, hereby issue a notification to declare Mahakumbh Mela District for the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025," said the official government order.

The order further stated: "The boundary of the Mahakumbh Mela District will be as follows. The area of the revenue villages and the entire parade area described in Annexure-I will be included in the Mahakumbh Mela District/Mela Area."

"In the Maha Kumbh Mela district/Mela area, the Mela Adhikari, Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, will have the powers of Executive Magistrate, District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate under Section-14 (1) and other relevant sections of the Indian Civil Defense Code, 2023 and all the powers of the District Magistrate under the said Code or any other law currently in force and will have the right to exercise all the powers of the Collector in all categories of cases and to perform all the functions of the Collector under Section-12 and other relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 (as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Amendment) Act, 2016 (U.P. Act No. 4, 2016)) by appointing an Additional Collector in the said district. This order will come into force with immediate effect," the order read further.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh is expected to be a milestone in the promotion of Indian culture.