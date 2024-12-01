MARKING WORLD AIDS DAY & GIVING TUESDAY 2024, (RED) OFFERS A GALAXY OF GIFTS THAT SAVE LIVES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

World AIDS Day (December 1), and Giving Tuesday (December 3)

(RED) , the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive, lights up 'The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. II.' offering myriad ways to ensure preventable and treatable diseases are preventable and treatable for everyone. From cool tech to and grooming, fragrance to rides on two wheels or four, every action you take with (RED) this holiday season helps save lives.

The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. II

The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. II, which is generously supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), will continue through the holiday season. Underlining support for the fight, Merck also announced a $600,000 commitment to the Global Fund through (RED), to help power The Global Fund's Africa Frontline Catalytic Fund.

SHOP (RED) AND SAVE LIVES: THE (RED) HOLIDAY EDIT CONTINUES

The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. II offers a huge range of great products that pack purpose into every purchase. From tech to home and beauty, grooming to fashion and more, you can explore all the (RED) products at RED and (RED) partner retail locations. Product highlights include:



Apple: From now through December 8, Apple is donating $5 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, in the Apple Store app, or on apple, up to $3M.

Savas: Shop the limited edition and highly covetable (SAVAS)RED collection, featuring T-shirts, boots and bomber jackets.

Aroma360: The (AROMA360)RED Collection features some of Aroma360's most iconic and giftable

products, including the Red Wireless Pro Scent Diffuser and Aroma360's Red Fragrance.

Lobos: UnDOMESTICATE with Lobos 1707. When you choose (LOBOS 1707)RED, you're not just opting for bold taste-you're embarking on a bolder mission in the fight to end AIDS and the injustices that allow pandemics to thrive. Head over to Cocktail Courier to grab your

December Daisy cocktail kit to bring to that holiday party.

Vespa: (VESPA PRIMAVERA)RED Elettrica marks a new chapter in an epic story that combines aesthetics, enthusiasm and a sense of solidarity. To learn more, visit .

Panasonic: Shop a series of (PANASONIC)RED products across multiple categories, ranging from the LumixS5II Full Frame Mirrorless Camera and Palm Razor to SoundSlayer Wireless Wearable Speaker and 7-in-1 Compact Convection Steam Oven. Lumix

has launched a Charitable Gift Giving campaign in time for the holidays, and for every purchase of the Crimson Red S9 camera, Panasonic will donate 1% to the Global Fund.

Fiat: In the market for a car that looks good and does good? Look no further than the all-electric FIAT (500e)RED, available at dealerships throughout the US.

woom: As (RED)'s first ever bike partner, the (woom)RED ORIGINAL collection offers a range of stylish, lightweight balance and pedal bikes comprising eight sizes designed for riders ranging from 18 months to 14 years old.

Girl Skateboards: Girl Skateboards and (RED) have teamed up on another impactful skate deck featuring pro-skater Breana Geering and a design by artist Tuesday Lewman. This collaborative deck will be available on crailtap later this week.

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate: (RED)'s delicious new partner offers a range of luxurious, handcrafted chocolates, beautifully packaged and perfect for gifting. oHHo: (RED) has teamed up with oHHo, a cannabis and botanical wellness company, on a collection of products that will generate money to help bring healthcare programs to vulnerable communities world-wide.

BANK OF AMERICA WINTER VILLAGE AT BRYANT PARK TURNS (RED)

This holiday season, Bank of America hosts a (RED) pop-up shop by the carousel in Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, from December 1 - December 5. Visitors can receive free coffee and prizes, and shop (RED) products in the heart of the park. To celebrate World AIDS Day on December 1st, DJ Buka will perform from 6:00PM to 8:30PM (ET).

BEATS BY DR. DRE CELEBRATE THEIR LONG STANDING PARTNERSHIP WITH (RED) THIS WORLD AIDS DAY

In honor of World AIDS Day and to create awareness around the fight, (RED) partner, Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) teamed-up with British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori MBE , a rising artist renowned for his vibrant and imaginative style, drawing heavily on influences from his cultural heritage. Together, they created a powerful, limited-edition packaging design for custom (BEATS)RED red Beats Solo 4 headphones that speak to resilience, community and hope. As music plays an essential role in Yinka's design process, he will also curate an exclusive Apple Music playlist that will go live today, December 1.

PELOTON AND (RED) TEAM-UP FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW FOR A (RED) RUN THIS WORLD AIDS DAY

In celebration of World AIDS Day, Peloton hosts the second '(RED) Run' on the platform. Join Peloton's Jeffrey Mc Eachern and (RED) ambassador, Phoebe Robinson, as they hit the Peloton Tread for a special class in honor of World AIDS Day. Premiering today at 9:00am ET | 2:00pm GMT, join the community to learn more about (RED)'s mission to fight AIDS and ways to get involved. The class will be available on the Peloton App+ to enjoy all year long.

Be sure to check out The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. II on RED and @RED, to learn more about how you can choose (RED) and save lives during the holidays.

Jennifer Lotito, President & COO, (RED), said:

"Fighting the injustices that allow pandemics like HIV/AIDS to thrive, demands money, heat and awareness, and we are so grateful to all of (RED)'s partner brands and collaborators for helping us deliver that during the holidays. Special thanks to Merck for their generosity in supporting The (RED) Holiday Edit campaign, and to everyone who chooses to shop (RED) as we close-out 2024. "

