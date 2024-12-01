Qatar Ends Year With Spectacular Line-Up Of Art, Culture, And Sporting Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar is set to conclude the year with a blend of cultural, artistic, and sporting events that promise to captivate both residents and visitors alike. With a diverse December line-up, Qatar Calendar's offerings range from world-class exhibitions to thrilling live performances and dynamic sports competitions, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy.

Commenting on the December calendar of events, Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Head of Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said:“As we approach the end of the year, we are proud to present a diverse range of events that truly showcase the richness of Qatar's culture, arts, and sporting scene. December's line-up is a testament to our commitment to providing meaningful experiences for both our residents and visitors, catering to all interests and ages. These events not only reflect our vision but also contribute to the sustainable growth of our tourism sector. Our aim is to continue creating memorable moments that celebrate the spirit of Qatar and its people.”

Building on the momentum of November, December brings a fresh wave of exciting events across the country, ranging from immersive art exhibitions to vibrant markets and live performances.

Art Exhibitions

Qatar's cultural scene is filled with exhibitions that celebrate both global artistry and local heritage.

The Benchellal: Monumental Sculpturing Past Tomorrow exhibition , running at the National Museum of Qatar until January 18, 2025, showcases monumental sculptures that bridge past and future art.

Meanwhile, the Seeing is Believing: The Art and Influence of Gérôme exhibition at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, running until February 22, 2025, continues to fascinate art enthusiasts with works that showcase the impact of the iconic 19th-century French painter.

The Ektashif Morocco Exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art , running until February 26, 2025, offers a beautiful insight into Morocco's rich artistic heritage.

For those seeking a contemporary twist, the Ellsworth Kelly at 100 exhibition at M7 Msheireb, on show until February 25, 2025, presents stunning works by the renowned artist. The Mal Lawal 4 Exhibition , celebrating Qatar's rich history, is hosted at the National Museum of Qatar until April 10, 2025.

Conferences and Summits

December will see several prestigious conferences and summits taking place, set to attract global leaders, innovators, and experts.

From December 3 to 5, the Qatar Medicare Exhibition 2024 will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, showcasing the latest advancements in the healthcare sector.

Concurrently, the MENA Fintech Festival at the Qatar National Convention Centre will focus on the future of financial technology in the region. On December 7 and 8, the Doha Forum at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel will serve as a platform for dialogue on global governance, diplomacy, and security.

In addition, the World Summit AI MENA 2024 will take place from December 10 to 11 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, offering insights into the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence and its impact across industries.

Festivals, Markets, and Seasonal Celebrations

December's seasonal charm is amplified through its vibrant markets and festive celebrations.

The 10th Edition of Teeb AlHazm Exhibition will run from November 26 until December 7 at Galleria Al Hazam.

Torba Market , a highlight at Education City, runs until April 30, 2025, bringing together local artisans and organic produce every weekend. At MIA Park, the MIA Bazaar , running until February 22, 2025, invites visitors to shop for unique crafts and local products.

While 5th Edition of Qatar Balloon Festival is taking place at Katara Cultural Village from December 12 – 21.

Lusail Boulevard also comes alive with Weekend Pop-up Shows, offering a vibrant mix of entertainment every weekend until December 31.

For a taste of local traditions, the Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar is open until December 2, offering a lovely way to immerse in Qatar's cultural essence.

Exciting Concerts and Performances

Visit Qatar will host an exciting array of concerts this December.

On December 6, Angham graces the Qatar National Convention Centre with her soulful voice, while Bryan Adams promises an unforgettable nostalgic night at the Qatar National Convention Centre on December 20.

For everyone celebrating Qatar National Day, Miami Band will perform alongside Nasser Al Kubaisi and Yousef Al Omani on December 17, adding a musical touch to the festivities.

Other musical events include a concert by Khalid AbdelRahman on December 19 and a delightful evening with Mutrif AlMutrif & Abdulaziz AlDhwaihi on December 19 at U Venue.

Sporting Events

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy world-class competitions in December.

For beach volleyball fans, the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Finals at Aspire Park will run from December 4 to 7. GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup Qatar 2024 will take place at Fuwairit Kite Beach from December 10 – 14.

Fans of equestrian sports can witness the Al Shaqab Hero Race at Al Shaqab on December 27 and 28, showcasing Qatar's passion for horsemanship.

In football, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Finals 2024 will take place from December 11 to 18 at multiple locations, while motorsport fans can enjoy the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix from November 29 to December 1 where Maroon 5 will perform on the last day at Lusail International Circuit. MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024 will also be held at Lusail International Circuit from December 17 till 21.

UV Glow Run is set to be held at Doha Golf Club on December 13, while Qatar World Cup 10-Ball is also taking place in Qatar's Ezdan Palace Hotel from December 4 to 14.

Cultural Celebrations and Family Entertainment

The cultural calendar is also packed with exciting activities for families and locals alike.

The Katara 14th Traditional Dhow Festival , running until December 7, offers a glimpse into Qatar's maritime heritage, while the Razza Exhibition at Al Hazm, from December 11 to 21, brings together a stunning display of local art.

At the Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts Festival in Oxygen Park, literature enthusiasts can enjoy various activities until December 2. Families can also enjoy the Aladdin – Everything You Could Wish For theatre show at THIS Theatre, Mesaimeer, until December 14.

For Qatar National Day , there will be celebrations across the state at various locations such as at City Center Doha from December 16 to 18, with music, dance, and entertainment.

Additionally, Qatar National Day Celebrations will also include Baraha Cinema at Barahat Msheireb on December 18 which will bring the community together for a grand celebration.