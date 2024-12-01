Reconstruction Of Multi-Storey Building Damaged By Russian Troops Is Nearing Completion In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the restoration of another high-rise building on Nezalezhnoyi Ukrayiny Street, which was damaged by an enemy attack, is being completed.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“In March 2023, an enemy shell hit the five-story building. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th entrances were completely destroyed. A total of 80 apartments were damaged. The entrances have now been rebuilt. Restoration work is underway,” the statement said.

It is specified that the contractor has completed the repair and insulation of the roof, the installation of a monolithic floor belt, masonry walls, installation of staircases and floor slabs, glazing of balconies, apartments and stairwells.

“The builders are carrying out plastering and finishing works in the apartments, installing engineering and external heating networks, and insulating the facade of the building. We take into account the wishes of apartment owners. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the residents return to their homes as soon as possible. We plan to complete the works in early 2025,” emphasized Fedorov.

As Ukrinform reported, the construction of the defense system near Zaporizhzhia is almost complete.