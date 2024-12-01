INDIA Bloc Has To Vigorously Focus On Seven Assembly Elections In 2025 And 2026
Date
12/1/2024 9:06:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Nitya Chakraborty The last round of the state assembly elections of the country in 2024 along with the by polls ended on November 20 with the results declared on November 23. The massive victory of the BJP led Mahayuti in Maharashtra polls has given a new confidence to the BJP in offsetting the losses [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.