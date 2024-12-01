Riyadh Metro To Launch First Phase On November 27

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Riyadh is set to mark a significant milestone in its urban development with the much-anticipated launch of the Riyadh Metro's first phase on November 27. This phase will feature three key lines, marking the beginning of a transformative project aimed at reshaping the city's public landscape. The Riyadh Metro is one of the largest and most ambitious projects in the world, spearheading the Saudi capital's efforts to modernize infrastructure and reduce congestion. The first phase includes three lines: the Red Line, Green Line, and Blue Line. Together, these lines will cover a network spanning more than 40 kilometers and will offer commuters a fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to the city's heavily congested roads. The metro network is designed to cater to the growing population of Riyadh, which has seen rapid urbanization over the past few decades. With a population now surpassing 7.5 million, the city has been grappling with traffic congestion, air pollution, and a lack of efficient public transport options. The Riyadh Metro aims to address these challenges by providing a reliable, sustainable mode of transportation for both residents and visitors. The project has been a long time in the making, with construction having begun in 2014. The Riyadh Metro is being developed by the Saudi Arabian government in collaboration with a number of international firms, including the Spanish company Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL), the French multinational Alstom, and the American company Bechtel, among others. The project is a cornerstone of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which seeks to modernize and diversify the economy and improve the quality of life for Saudi citizens. The Red Line, which will be the longest of the three, spans 22 kilometers and runs along a north-south axis, connecting key areas such as the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, King Saud University, and the King Khalid International Airport. This line is expected to significantly reduce travel times for residents and visitors moving between the city center and the airport, as well as improving access to cultural and commercial hubs. The Green Line, at 13 kilometers in length, runs east-west and links some of Riyadh's most densely populated neighborhoods. This line will provide an important service for commuters traveling between residential areas, business districts, and major shopping centers. The Green Line also intersects with the Red Line at several key points, allowing passengers to easily transfer between the two. The Blue Line, though shorter at just 5 kilometers, will provide crucial access to critical sites within Riyadh's urban core, including government buildings, commercial centers, and transportation hubs. This line is expected to help alleviate congestion in the city's busiest areas, particularly during rush hours. The Riyadh Metro's infrastructure is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating advanced technology to ensure minimal environmental impact. The system will be powered by electricity, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader push toward cleaner, renewable energy sources. The trains are designed to be energy-efficient, with an automated system to reduce energy consumption during non-peak hours. In addition to being environmentally friendly, the metro is designed to handle high passenger volumes, with the system expected to carry around 1.16 million passengers per day once fully operational. As the first phase of the Riyadh Metro prepares for its official launch, the city has been undergoing a significant transformation to accommodate the new system. New stations, depots, and maintenance facilities have been built, while roadways and pedestrian infrastructure have been upgraded to facilitate easy access to metro stations. Several test runs have been conducted to ensure the system operates smoothly and efficiently, and the Saudi government has promised to offer free rides during the initial months to encourage adoption among the city's residents. The Riyadh Metro will play a central role in addressing the Kingdom's broader goals for urban mobility. Public transportation in Saudi Arabia has historically been limited, with car ownership and road travel being the primary modes of transport for most residents. The Riyadh Metro is expected to significantly reduce the city's reliance on private cars, thus easing congestion and cutting down on air pollution. The metro is also expected to boost Riyadh's economic development by providing better access to key business areas, enabling greater productivity and increasing the overall efficiency of the urban environment. In addition to its environmental and economic benefits, the Riyadh Metro project is set to improve the quality of life for residents by reducing travel times and providing a safe, reliable, and convenient alternative to private cars. The metro stations have been designed with accessibility in mind, catering to the needs of people with disabilities, and offering modern amenities such as air-conditioned waiting areas, Wi-Fi, and ample space for commuters. The completion of the first phase is just the beginning of a larger metro network planned for Riyadh. Future phases of the project will include additional lines, connecting more neighborhoods, business districts, and cultural centers. This expansion will help integrate the metro system into the city's broader transportation ecosystem, which includes bus services, taxis, and ride-sharing options. The overall aim is to create a comprehensive, multimodal transportation system that enhances mobility and improves quality of life for all of Riyadh's residents.">



