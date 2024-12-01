Delivery Hero Finalizes Price For Talabat IPO At $0.44
Date
12/1/2024 9:01:27 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Delivery Hero has set the final price for the highly anticipated IPO of its Middle Eastern arm, Talabat, at $0.44 per share. The pricing marks a significant move for the German food delivery giant as it pushes ahead with its plan to list the popular regional platform on the Dubai financial Market. This marks a crucial step in Delivery Hero's strategy to strengthen its position in the [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.