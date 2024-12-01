Georgia's Integration Into EU Still On Agenda, Says PM Kobakhidze

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Georgia's European integration is on our agenda. We will spare no efforts for the country to finally join” the European Union by 2030. The only thing we have given up is the shameful and offensive blackmail that created an obstacle to our country's European integration.

This was told by Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze in his recent press statement on Sunday.

"This is our [the Government's] responsibility to every citizen of Georgia, especially to the 1,120,000 voters [in reference to supporters of the Georgian Dream ruling party in last month's parliamentary elections], who supported our course and our slogan - towards Europe only with peace, dignity, and prosperity," the PM pointed out.

Speaking at a press briefing, Kobakhidze noted“despite the artificial obstacles” created by unspecified European officials and the domestic opposition, the Georgian Government“has fought for a year and a half” to obtain the EU membership candidate status for Georgia and“wrested” it from the“hands of those forces that considered the status an instrument of blackmail and destabilisation of the country”.

The PM also said his Government would“take care of every Georgian citizen, regardless of their views”, adding the country achieved“all the tangible results on the path to European integration precisely” under the GD administration.