Georgia's Integration Into EU Still On Agenda, Says PM Kobakhidze
Date
12/1/2024 8:08:31 AM
Elnur Enveroglu
Georgia's European integration is on our agenda. We will spare
no efforts for the country to finally join” the European Union by
2030. The only thing we have given up is the shameful and offensive
blackmail that created an obstacle to our country's European
integration.
This was told by Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze in his recent
press statement on Sunday.
"This is our [the Government's] responsibility to every citizen
of Georgia, especially to the 1,120,000 voters [in reference to
supporters of the Georgian Dream ruling party in last month's
parliamentary elections], who supported our course and our slogan -
towards Europe only with peace, dignity, and prosperity," the PM
pointed out.
Speaking at a press briefing, Kobakhidze noted“despite the
artificial obstacles” created by unspecified European officials and
the domestic opposition, the Georgian Government“has fought for a
year and a half” to obtain the EU membership candidate status for
Georgia and“wrested” it from the“hands of those forces that
considered the status an instrument of blackmail and
destabilisation of the country”.
The PM also said his Government would“take care of every
Georgian citizen, regardless of their views”, adding the country
achieved“all the tangible results on the path to European
integration precisely” under the GD administration.
