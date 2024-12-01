Lightning strikes 6 students in Malawi, 4 die

(MENAFN) Four students were killed, and two others were seriously injured when lightning struck them in Malawi, a Southern African country, police officials confirmed on Friday. The incident occurred in the Dowa District at Kaungwe Community Day Secondary School, where the six students, aged between 15 and 17, were staying in a house near the school. The lightning struck on Thursday, killing four students instantly, while the two survivors were rushed to Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital for treatment.



Macpatson Msadala, a police spokesperson in the Dowa District, reported that the students had been inside the house when the lightning struck. The incident happened during a period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the area, as confirmed by George Mkambeni, the district's education advisor. Mkambeni expressed his shock and grief, stating that it was a tragic event to lose so many students so suddenly.



Malawi has been experiencing severe rainfall in recent days, which has caused significant damage to both life and property. The storm that caused this tragedy is part of the ongoing extreme weather conditions affecting the country. The recent rains have compounded the difficulties faced by the nation, which is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Freddy in 2023.



Cyclone Freddy wreaked havoc in Malawi, killing thousands and displacing around one million people. The country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the cyclone while dealing with the current storms, adding to the challenges faced by its citizens.

