Redefining Kitchen Excellence: Stovekraft Unveils the Pigeon Cosmic Range of Gas Cooktops

A pioneering leader in home and kitchen solutions, Stovekraft proudly announces the launch of the Pigeon Cosmic range of gas cooktops. This groundbreaking series merges advanced technology with contemporary design to transform the everyday mundane cooking experience. Developed in collaboration with SABAF, Italy a globally recognized authority in gas stove technology, the Pigeon Cosmic range embodies Stovekraft's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability.

A New Era in Kitchen Appliances

The Pigeon Cosmic range introduces a fresh approach to cooking, combining Italian-inspired construction with high-performance features designed for Indian kitchens. Addressing long-standing customer demands for premium quality and style without premium pricing, Stovekraft has crafted a product line that prioritizes both functionality and aesthetics.

"With the Cosmic range, we have designed a product that enhances functionality and brings an element of art to the cooking experience, says Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Ltd. Our collaboration with SABAF, Italy a world leader in gas stove technology, has allowed us to fulfill this need by offering a product that combines the highest quality standards with exceptional value. This launch represents our vision for the future of kitchen appliances."

Precision Engineering for Performance and Style

The Cosmic range’s ultra-slim 36 mm profile, crafted from 100% extruded aluminum, makes it a stylish yet durable centerpiece in any kitchen. With Italian-inspired glass artwork, the cooktop’s aesthetic elevates the kitchen environment, transforming it into a space of elegance and efficiency.

"Many of our customers were searching for an appliance that marries modern Italian design with durable, long-lasting performance, something that’s often out of reach at an affordable price point. Our partnership with SABAF, Italy is a testament to our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest expectations for smooth, hassle-free cooking. We understand our customers’ desire for precision and durability. Despite being a premium range, the Cosmic cooktops are accessible at a fraction of typical costs. We aim to offer products that are functional, beautiful, and ahead of their time,” explained Joel Mathew James, Product Manager for Cosmic Cooktops.

High-Performance Technology for Every Cooking Style

Designed for those who demand precision, the Pigeon Cosmic range features high-performance brass burners that deliver powerful, even flames for a variety of cooking styles, from simmering to stir-frying and everything in between. The advanced mixing tube, a hybrid of steel and aluminum, optimizes gas and air blending to enhance flame efficiency, while precision-engineered valves enable seamless control across heat settings.

Quality and Affordability in One

Stovekraft’s Cosmic range embodies the company’s philosophy of delivering premium quality at accessible prices. Available in two-burner, three-burner, and four-burner models, the Cosmic cooktops cater to various cooking needs without compromising affordability. This series represents Stovekraft’s promise to make high-quality, technologically advanced kitchen products accessible to all.





