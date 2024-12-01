Two Killed, Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces killed two people and four others in the Donetsk region on Saturday, November 30.

Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On November 30, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region -- in Myrnohrad. Four others in the region were injured over the past 24 hours," the post said.

An infographic accompanying the post revealed that since the start of the full-scale war, 2,887 people have been killed and 6,468 injured in the Donetsk region. These figures exclude casualties from the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.