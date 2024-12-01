Japan’s oil imports from UAE in October reach 31.80M barrels

(MENAFN) Japan's Natural Resources and Agency, under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported that the country’s oil imports from the UAE in October 2024 reached 31.80 million barrels, accounting for 47.8 percent of Japan’s total oil imports for the month. This reflects the UAE’s significant role in meeting Japan’s energy needs.



According to the data, Japan imported a total of 66.53 million barrels of oil in October. Of this total, the share of Arab oil was remarkably high, comprising 97.8 percent, or 65.06 million barrels. This highlights Japan’s heavy reliance on oil from the Arab region, especially the UAE, for its energy requirements.



The UAE continues to be a key supplier of oil to Japan, as the country remains one of the largest consumers of energy in Asia. This reliance on imports underscores the importance of stable energy relations between Japan and the UAE, ensuring Japan’s energy security.



The high percentage of Arab oil in Japan's total imports reflects broader trends in the country’s energy imports, where the Middle East, particularly the UAE, plays a central role in fueling Japan’s industrial and economic activities.

