Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,730 In Past Day
Date
12/1/2024 1:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already suffered an estimated 742,130 combat casualties in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion, including 1,730 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,469 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 19,369 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 20,923 (+14) artillery systems, 1,253 multiple rocket launchers, 1,019 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,803 (+11) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,852 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 30,507 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,619 (+2) units of specialized equipment.
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As reported earlier, Ukraine intercepted nearly a dozen Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight Sunday.
