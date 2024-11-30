Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning Due To Cyclonic Storm 'Fengal' Landfall Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Steady rains pounded Chennai, its nearby districts, and Puducherry, affecting public transport, including bus, train, and flight services as the cyclonic storm 'Fengal ' made landfall. Authorities moved people from vulnerable areas to safe shelters.

Flash flood warning

Moreover, in an official release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a moderate to high flash flood risk is expected in several watersheds and neighbourhoods across the following meteorological sub-divisions in the next 24 hours:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Prakasam and Nellore districts

Rayalaseema: Chittoor and Kadapa districts

South Interior Karnataka: Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Ramnagar districts

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Ariyalur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharampuri, Erode, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, and Vellore districts.

Heavy rainfall in these areas may cause surface runoff and inundation in low-lying regions and areas with saturated soils. This could lead to localised flooding, especially in the areas highlighted on the provided map.

24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 01-12-2024. (Photo: IMD)

As reported by PTI, Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday.

Impact

Rainwater inundated the premises of two state-run hospitals in Chromepet, Chennai - a general hospital and a thoracic medicine facility - both of which are heavily frequented by patients. The water level inside the hospitals reached ankle height, creating a difficult situation for both patients and medical staff. In response, local authorities and the police deployed sandbags at the hospital entry points and assured that measures were being taken to resolve the issue.