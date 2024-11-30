Iranian, Lebanese Parliament Speakers Discuss Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, December 1 (IANS) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri exchanged views on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

In a phone call on Saturday, the two sides also discussed the latest situation in Lebanon following the ceasefire that went into force early Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Iranian parliament's ICANA news agency.

Qalibaf expressed satisfaction with the cessation of the war in Lebanon, praising his Lebanese counterpart for his "important and effective" role in the achievement of the ceasefire "under those difficult circumstances."

He added that Iran has always supported Lebanon's government, parliament, people and resistance, as well as their decisions, and warned of Israel's actions to violate the ceasefire.

He also pointed to recent attacks by "Takfiri terrorist groups" in Syria, saying they were in line with Israel's objectives. He emphasised that, under the current circumstances, the situation in the West Asia region must be handled with seriousness and coordination.

For his part, the Lebanese parliament speaker praised Iran's "unsparing" assistance for his country.

Berri added that with Iran's help, Lebanon managed to stop Israel, which he called a "brutal predator." He noted that southern Lebanon, as well as the Beqaa and Dahieh regions, currently "are in a good situation."

According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of its territory over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.