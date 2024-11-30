“Charity Fair - 2024” In Kyiv Brought Together Representatives Of 26 Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of 26 countries' embassies are taking part in the Charity fair - 2024, which is being held at the Hennadii Udovenko Academy of Ukraine.

They are presenting their national cultures and traditions, as well as selling souvenirs and national cuisine for a joint charity fundraiser, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are deeply impressed with the result - this year 26 countries are participating in the charity fair, while last year there were only five. We are very grateful to each participant for their solidarity and support,” Tetiana Sybiha, co-founder of the Association 'Spouses of Ukrainian Diplomats,' told Ukrinform.

She added that all funds raised during the event will be used to help children, Ukrainian defenders, the elderly, animal shelters, etc.



























































In addition to representatives of foreign embassies, the charity fair is also attended by Ukrainian craftsmen who presented their handicrafts and original national products.

Speaking to journalists, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted that in the most difficult times, Ukrainians always demonstrate strength.

“Today's event is also a manifestation of strength. I am happy to share this positive emotion with everyone. We held this event in compliance with Ukrainian traditions - there were carols and performances by children's groups, you can see the wonderful products of our craftsmen - they are globally competitive, we must help them enter international markets,” said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

The charity fair was also joined by representatives of the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders, mothers of Azov captives Svetlana Logosha and Olha Dakhnenko, who offered visitors their own handmade cookies.

“These cookies are put under children's pillows on St. Nicholas Day. On the one hand, we want to remind them that our children are in captivity, but at the same time we want to make other children feel good,” said Olha Dakhnenko, whose 24-year-old son celebrated his third birthday in captivity.

Svitlana Lohosha, in turn, said that part of the funds raised at the fair will be donated to the Association“Spouses of Ukrainian Diplomats” to purchase chemical hot water bottles for our defenders, and part will be spent on gifts for children of Azov soldiers who are fighting or are in captivity.

The Charity Christmas Fair 2024 was organized by the Association of Spouses of Ukrainian Diplomats, the Kyiv Ambassadors' Wives Club and the International Women's Club of Kyiv.

Tickets for the charity fair, which will last until 5 p.m., are available here.

The Charity fair is being held in Kyiv for the second year in a row.