Donald Trump Taps Kash Patel, Son Of Indian Immigrants, To Replace Christopher Wray As FBI Director

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald

Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap“Kash” Patel as his pick for FBI Director, signalling a dramatic shift in his approach to the nation's top law enforcement agency. The decision, announced Saturday on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, aligns with his longstanding goal of restructuring agencies and targeting what he perceives as a politicised“deep state.”

Trump Taps Kash Patel for FBI Director

Donald Trump lauded Patel as a“brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter,” emphasising Patel's role in exposing alleged misconduct within government agencies.“Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump declared.

(Kash) Patel“played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution,” Trump wrote Saturday night.

Born to Indian immigrant parents, Kash Patel built his career as a Justice Department prosecutor before joining Capitol Hill as a top staffer on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The panel's then-chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., was a strong Trump ally who tasked Patel with running the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Patel ultimately helped author what became known as the“Nunes Memo,” a four-page report that detailed how it said the Justice Department had erred in obtaining a warrant to surveil a former Trump campaign volunteer. The memo's release faced vehement opposition from Wray and the Justice Department, who warned that it would be reckless to disclose sensitive information.