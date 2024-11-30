F*Ck Perfect: Derrick Solano's Bold Bonus Book Challenges Society's Idea Of Perfection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Derrick Solano 2025

F*ck Perfect - Bonus Book

Fireproof - Studio Album

F*ck Perfect* is Derrick Solano's raw and humorous bonus book, empowering readers to embrace flaws and reject the myth of perfection.

- Derrick SolanoLAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Derrick Solano , the no-holds-barred author, musician, and unapologetically real voice of a generation, is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated and unfiltered bonus book, F*ck Perfect *. This explosive new release serves as the bonus book to his transformative trilogy that began with I Won't Break, and promises to be an essential guide to self-acceptance, resilience, and the liberation that comes from embracing life's imperfections.In F*ck Perfect*, Solano throws out the rulebook and challenges everything we've been taught about success, happiness, and self-worth. Known for his raw, authentic storytelling and his unflinching approach to life's toughest moments, Solano's latest work delivers a gut-punch of wisdom, humor, and tough love. It's a no-holds-barred manifesto designed to inspire readers to stop pretending, stop hiding their true selves, and most importantly, to stop chasing perfection.This fourth book is the ultimate culmination of Solano's journey-a journey that's been filled with addiction, trauma, love, loss, and ultimately, healing. It's the raw reflection of a man who's spent years battling his own demons and who now offers the lessons he's learned along the way. But, as the title suggests, it's far from“perfect.” It's a book that doesn't just reject the idea of perfection but actively encourages you to embrace your flaws, mistakes, and humanity as the true path to strength.The book spans 35 chapters, divided into eight dynamic sections that explore topics like failure, boundaries, love, resilience, and self-worth. Solano's signature humor-often dark, sarcastic, and full of profanity-is woven throughout every page, making it a read that is as entertaining as it is eye-opening. Whether it's laughing at your mistakes, setting unapologetic boundaries, or learning how to give zero f*cks, F*ck Perfect delivers in spades. Each chapter is a deep dive into the realness of what it means to live without apology and without the need for societal validation.A critical theme in F*ck Perfect* is the freedom that comes with rejecting society's expectations. As Solano puts it: "Life doesn't give a damn about your plans, so why should you?" This is not just a self-help book, it's a wake-up call. It's for anyone who has ever felt like they're not enough or that they're constantly failing at the game of life. Solano offers a new set of rules-rules that allow you to live on your own terms, laugh at your failures, and find real joy in being unapologetically yourself.For readers familiar with Derrick Solano's previous books-especially I Won't Break, which became a life-changing memoir for so many-F*ck Perfect* is the grand finale. This is the book that ties everything together, bringing home the messages of survival, healing, and radical self-acceptance that have defined Solano's career. It's a powerful reminder that perfection is a myth, and the true path to strength is paved with the messy, raw, and unpolished moments that define us all.The book also delves deeply into Solano's journey of self-healing after years of addiction, trauma, and loss. It encourages readers to look at their scars-not as something to be ashamed of-but as symbols of the resilience that has brought them through the worst. F*ck Perfect* challenges the idea that life should be smooth and unchallenging, instead promoting the idea that life's battles and struggles are what make us stronger.Derrick Solano's fearless and authentic voice has already resonated with thousands of readers worldwide, and F*ck Perfect* is expected to take that influence even further. This final book in his trilogy isn't just about surviving; it's about living in a way that is unapologetic, real, and true to who we are-no matter how messy that might be.F*ck Perfect* is available for purchase on all major book retail platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target and more. To learn more, visit Derrick Solano's official website at , or order the book online available worldwide everywhere book are sold.About Derrick SolanoDerrick Solano is a best-selling author, musician, and motivational speaker known for his raw, honest approach to personal transformation. His first book, I Won't Break, captivated readers with his story of overcoming addiction, childhood trauma, and immense personal loss. His books have garnered praise for their no-holds-barred honesty, humor, and real-world advice. Solano's music has also touched the hearts of listeners worldwide, and his unique voice continues to inspire those who are looking for a real, unfiltered take on life's toughest challenges.Be sure to visit Derrick's main website ( ) to subscribe to updates.For the past ten years, Derrick Solano has been delivering powerful psychic readings under the alias Demetri Welsh. However, now that he's living fully unfiltered and embracing his true self, he has transitioned to offering his services under his real name. Derrick has opened his own psychic reading business, providing deep, no-nonsense insights to those seeking clarity. To book a session with him, visit his exclusive Fiverr profile at .Derrick Solano is also back with his second and final album, "Fireproof", the raw, unapologetic soundtrack to his latest book, F*ck Perfect. This 12-track masterpiece blends haunting piano, gritty rock anthems, and cinematic orchestral layers to create a visceral journey of resilience, survival, and transformation.The album's anthem,“F*ck Perfect,” echoes the book's bold message of rejecting societal expectations and embracing imperfection, making it a rallying cry for anyone ready to own their scars and rise stronger. Other standout tracks, like“Ashes and Gold” and“Phoenix Rising,” capture the fiery spirit of rebuilding from pain and celebrating survival.Derrick calls Fireproof“a battle cry for the unbreakable,” inviting listeners to experience the power of music paired with raw, unfiltered storytelling. Together with Fck Perfect*, the album forms a multi-dimensional message of strength and authenticity."Fireproof" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. Discover the full experience at music .Finally, Derrick Solano's new micro-book, GRIT, offers bold, actionable insights on resilience, scars as strength, and conquering fear. Find this compact guide to rising above life's challenges at books .

Derrick Solano

Derrick Solano

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Thicker Than Blood - Derrick Solano

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.