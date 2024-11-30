KPDCL Issues Advisory For Prepaid Consumers
Date
11/30/2024 3:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today urged its smart metered pre-paid consumers to recharge their accounts well in time to avoid automatic remote disconnection.
A KPDCL spokesperson stated that the advisory has been issued for those consumers who haven't recharged their accounts for quite some time.“Reconnections can take up to 24 hours which can cause inconvenience to the consumers, in view of the ongoing winter season,” he added.
