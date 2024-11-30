Kashmiri Students Allege Denial Of Prayers At Bengaluru College
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmiri Muslim students at Sri Soubhagya College of Nursing in Bengaluru have alleged that the college administration has prevented them from offering their Friday (Jummah) prayers, The New Indian Express reported.
According to the students, their repeated requests for permission to attend the prayers, which are fundamental to their faith, were denied. They argue that this restriction violates their rights under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.
The students expressed distress over being forced to miss the prayers, emphasizing that their right to practice their religion should not be compromised for educational purposes.“No student should have to give up their religious beliefs or identity to pursue education,” they said.
Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), condemned the actions as a dangerous precedent in a democratic society. He stressed that Karnataka, known for its cultural inclusivity, must ensure educational institutions respect the dignity and religious rights of all students.“Such incidents highlight the need to safeguard the rights of individuals and maintain educational spaces free from discrimination,” Khuehami added.
The students have called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and ensure that colleges respect the religious practices of all students. They also appealed to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah to raise the matter with the Karnataka government.
