Russian Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region Claimed Lives Of Four People Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday has already claimed the lives of four people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, a rescue operation is underway in the Dnipro region after a missile strike. Ordinary civilian buildings have been damaged: an apartment building, a shop in the village of Tsarychanka. So far, we know of four people killed by this Russian strike. I express my deepest condolences," Zelensky said.

He added that today the Russians continued their most heinous terror against the residents of Kherson – against ordinary people. They dropped an explosive from a drone, wounding four people.

"And this happens almost every day. Ukraine defends itself against this absolutely inhuman pressure. I am grateful to everyone who helps us go through all this, defend ourselves against terror, and save people's lives," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that the enemy attack had claimed the lives of three people and left 21 others injured.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine