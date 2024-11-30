Three Militants, Alleged Killers Of Journalist Khalil Jibran, Killed In Khyber Search Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber: Three were killed during a search operation conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in the Landi Kotal area of Khyber district. According to sources, the militants were involved in the murder of senior journalist Khalil Jibran.

The operation took place in the Sultan Khel area, where security forces exchanged fire with the militants after receiving intelligence about their presence. Sources further revealed that the slain militants were also involved in the killing of two officers. A search operation is ongoing in the area to ensure no other militants remain.

Also Read: Youth Urged to Embrace Acceptance and Tolerance for Lasting Peace

It is worth noting that Khalil Jibran, a senior journalist and former president of the Landi Kotal Press Club, was killed on June 18, 2024. Days after his murder, his snooker club was also set on fire. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Workers (PFUJ) condemned the killing and called on the government to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

PFUJ President Shamim Shahid and Secretary-General Raja Riaz urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce a special compensation package for the bereaved family. They also appealed to private Pashto television channel owners to provide at least Rs. 5 million in financial aid to Jibran's family.