Interior: Alternative Route For Those Departing Through The Airport Is Road (60)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced on Saturday that citizens and residents departing from Kuwait International Airport tomorrow, Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m., should use Road 60 Al-Ghazali during the road closure times in conjunction with the 45th Gulf Summit.

In a press statement released by the General Department of Security Relations and Media, the ministry advised that after reaching the Al-Dajeej area, travelers should enter the Kuwait Airways Building T4 to access the Kuwait International Airport Building and the Jazeera Airways Building T3. (end)

