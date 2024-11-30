Interior: Alternative Route For Those Departing Through The Airport Is Road (60)
KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that citizens and residents departing from Kuwait International Airport tomorrow, Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m., should use Road 60 Al-Ghazali during the road closure times in conjunction with the 45th Gulf Summit.
In a press statement released by the General Department of Security Relations and Media, the ministry advised that after reaching the Al-Dajeej area, travelers should enter the Kuwait Airways Building T4 to access the Kuwait International Airport Building and the Jazeera Airways Building T3. (end)
