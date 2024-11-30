National Guard Undersecretary Inspects Task Force Readiness For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Undersecretary of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Engineer Hashim Al-Rifai, Saturday, inspected the readiness of Kuwait Task Force (Khaleej) to secure the summit of the 45th Session of the GCC Supreme Council, set to be held Sunday in Kuwait.

The National Guard said in a press statement that Al-Rifai and Assistant of Operations and Training Major General Dr. Faleh Shujaa took an inspection tour at the (Khaleej) force's stationing sites in the vicinity of the Sheraton St. Regis and Four Points Hotels.

He added that the National Guard personnel are proud to be a part of Khaleej Task Force to ensure the safety of the guests of His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Al-Rifai praised the Force's efforts, readiness, deployment, and ability to cover all security sites, stressing the importance of representing Kuwait in an honorable manner befitting the National Guard while hosting the guests. (end)

