Qatari Play Between Two Hearts Staged At Carthage Theater Festival In Tunisia

Tunisia: The 25th edition of the Carthage Theater Days in Tunisia, which wraps up today, featured the Qatari play "Between Two Hearts."

This performance stands out as one of the key works showcasing the growth of Qatar's theater scene.

The play was part of Qatar's participation in the festival, reflecting the of Culture's efforts to foster cultural dialogue and strengthen connections between Qatar and the world.

Performed last night, the play received a warm reception from theater professionals and the audience alike.

Abdulrahman Al Dulaimi, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Head of the Qatari delegation, praised the cast for presenting a proud image of Qatari and Gulf theater.

He noted that the Ministry of Culture's support for the production comes from its commitment to supporting all theater artists, both community-based and private companies, urging the team to continue their creative work and bring further distinction to Qatari theater.

In a similar statement,Abdul Rahim Al Siddiqi, the Director of the Center for Theater Affairs, commended Msheireb Productions for delivering a high-quality production that captures the evolution of Qatari theater, appreciating the team's excellence in writing, directing, and acting.

"Between Two Hearts," produced by Msheireb Artistic Productions, is participating in the Carthage Theater Days with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The play features a talented cast of Qatari and Gulf artists, including Khalid Abdulkarim, Ali Al Sharshani, Jassim Al Saadi, Fahad Al Quraishi, Nasser Habib, Mohamed Ali, Mohamed Al Saigh,

Rashid Saad, Mishaal Al Dosari, along with actress Amina Al Wakeel and Kuwaiti actress Haya Al Saeed.

Written by Taleb Al Dosari and directed by Mohamed Youssef Al Mulla, the play won several awards at the 36th Doha Theater Festival.

"Between Two Hearts" tackles global humanitarian and social issues with a creative dramatic approach, underscoring Qatar's dedication to producing theater that addresses universal themes.

The 25th Carthage Theater Days is being held in Tunis under the theme "Theater is Resistance, Art is Life."