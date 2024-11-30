21St Marrakech Film Festival: 71 Films From 32 Countries, Including Qatari-Supported Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: The 21st edition of the Marrakech International Festival in Morocco is showcasing over 71 films from 32 countries.

The festival, which is currently underway and runs until December 7, features 14 debut or second feature films competing for the "Golden Star" prize in the official competition.

Among the entries are several films supported by the Doha Film Institute, including "Sudan, Remember Us" by Hend Meddeb (France, Tunisia, Qatar), "Perfumed with Mint" by Mohamed Hamdi (Egypt, Qatar, Tunisia, France), "MA Cry of Silence" by The Maw Naing (Myanmar, Singapore, France, Norway, South Korea, Qatar), and "Happy Holidays " by Scandar Copti (Palestine, Germany, France, Italy, Qatar).

Other films in competition include "Wolves Always Will Come at Night" by Gabriel Brady (Australia, Mongolia, Germany), "Across the Sea (La mer au loin)" by Said Hamich Benlarbi (France, Morocco, Belgium), "One of Those Days When Hemme Dies" by Murat Fratoglu (Turkey), "The Hut" by Silvina Schiniser (Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Chile), "The Village Next to Paradise" by Mo Harawe (Austria, France, Germany, Somalia), "Silent Storms" (Les Tempetes) Dania Reymond-Boughenou (France, Belgium), "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life" by Laura Biani (France), "Under the Volcano" (Pod Wulkanem) Damian Kocur (Poland), "Bound In Heaven" (Kun Bang Shang Tian Tang) by Huo Xio (China), and "Happy End" By Neo Sora (Japan, USA).

In addition to the official competition films, the festival will feature films in other categories, including "Celebratory Screenings," "Special Screenings," "The 11th Continent," "Panorama of Moroccan Cinema," and "Cinema for Young Audiences and Families."

A total of 71 films from 32 countries will be shown, offering a diverse range of cinematic experiences from around the world.

The festival kicked off last night at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech with the screening of The Order, a police thriller directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the Moroccan and international film industries.

The festival jury is chaired by Italian director Luca Guadagnino and includes Iranian director Ali Abbasi, Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, American actress Patricia Arquette, Belgian actress Virginie Efira, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, British-American actor Andrew Garfield, Moroccan actress Nadia Kinda, and Argentine director Santiago Mitri.

This year's festival will also posthumously honor Moroccan actress Naima Machreqi, who recently passed away, as well as Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn and Canadian director David Cronenberg.