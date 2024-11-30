A Matter Of 'Dirty Linen'; ER And SER Augment Capacities To Keep Passengers Happy

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) After a prod from the of Railways and the Railway Board, both Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) -- which have headquarters in Kolkata -- said that they are making all efforts to distribute clean linen to travelling in air-conditioned coaches.

The quality of linen supplied has been a major issue with passengers sending in regular complaints, even to the railway minister. Even passengers of premium trains like the Rajdhani Expresses have expressed concern after being handed over unwashed pillow covers, bedsheets and face towels.

"We are taking all measures to supply fresh linen to all passengers, including those travelling with RAC tickets. Under ER, we have mechanised cleaning laundries at Tikiapara, Sealdah, Chitpur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur. These six laundries have a total average capacity of washing 38 tonnes of linen per day in 2-3 shifts. After completion of every return journey of a train operated by ER, bedsheets, pillow covers and towels are washed. Sufficient packets of clean linen are supplied to trains for both the Up and Down journeys," a senior ER official said.

Though passengers are not too convinced, the official claimed that blankets are washed once every 15-30 days, or even earlier if required. He went on to say that blankets used by people at home are hardly washed more than once a year.

At best, they are left out in the Sun and beaten to remove the dust. A passenger was quick to point out though that blankets used at home are generally not used by people not belonging to the family.

In response to this, the official said: "That is why we supply two bedsheets. One of these is supposed to be used to cover the blanket so it doesn't come into direct contact with the body of a passenger. The air-conditioning in trains is also maintained at a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius. Few people actually use blankets in that temperature. Even then, if any dirty blanket is found, it is replaced. The dirty blanket is sent for dry wash to a laundry plant immediately."

He went on to say how ER has augmented its capacity of handling used linen by setting up new machines like washers, dryers, calendaring machines (ironer) and dry cleaning machines. Though all the laundries are operated by contractual staff, all activity is strictly monitored by railway supervisors and officers. After every washing, sample checking is done by officials. If any uncleaned bedroll is found, the entire lot is sent for a rewash.

An SER official said that mechanised laundries under its jurisdiction are located at Santragachi, Ranchi, Chakradharpur and Tatanagar. Their total average capacity is 19 tonnes of linen per day. This is sufficient to supply 19,000 packets of clean linen every day.